Motorists are advised to allow additional times for their journey during £550,000 resurfacing work on the B100 Ballyrickard Road, Larne.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The scheme, commencing on Monday, February 17, will extend from Raloo Road for approximately 2.1 km.

Announcing the investment, new Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins said: “I am committed to building on the progress made by Minister O’Dowd to improve our rural road network which is vital for connecting businesses and communities across the north.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This substantial investment for the Larne area will improve the strength and surface quality of this section of the road network and deliver significant benefits for local residents and all road users travelling through the area.

General view of the Ballyrickard Road and Raloo Road junction. Image: Google

"I would like to thank residents, local businesses and commuters for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is carried out.”

To facilitate the safe delivery of the scheme, the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) says it will be necessary to implement a continuous road closure from February 17 until March 21.

During the times of the road closure a diversionary route will be signed as follows:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ballyrickard Road closure diversion via A8 Belfast Road, U4047 Browndod Road, C73 Browndod Road, U4046 Raloo Road, C73 Mounthill Road and vice-versa.

In a statement, DfI added: “The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience.

"However, while steps have been taken to accommodate local access throughout the scheme, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.

Subject to favourable weather conditions the works will be substantially complete by March 21.