Fans due to attend Larne’s FC’s European Conference League match at the National Stadium in Belfast on Thursday (December 19) are advised to plan ahead as the fixture overlaps with the festive rush.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The game against KAA Gent (Belgium) will kick off at 8pm and approximately 2,000 supporters are expected to be in attendance at Windsor Park.

In a statement the PSNI said: “Boucher Road will also be particularly busy due Christmas shoppers frequenting the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Football supporters, commuters and shoppers are advised to plan their journey in advance, ensuring they leave sufficient travel time as congestion is likely in the area.

A view of the National Stadium from Boucher Road, Belfast. Photo: Google

“A build-up of traffic is to be expected in the Shaftesbury Square, Lisburn Road and Donegall Road areas of South Belfast, as well as the M1 and Boucher Road areas both before and after the game.

“We would ask that those driving to the match park with consideration for local residents and businesses, and that supporters are respectful and considerate whilst walking through residential streets convenient to the stadium.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police also pointed out the areas around the National Stadium are ‘No Street Drinking’ zones under Belfast City Council by-laws, and these should be complied with at all times.

“We hope that the match is enjoyed by all, and would remind those attending to behave in a manner befitting the reputation of their teams.”