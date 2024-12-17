Larne FC: police issue advice for fans and shoppers as European game at Windsor Park overlaps with Christmas rush
The game against KAA Gent (Belgium) will kick off at 8pm and approximately 2,000 supporters are expected to be in attendance at Windsor Park.
In a statement the PSNI said: “Boucher Road will also be particularly busy due Christmas shoppers frequenting the area.
"Football supporters, commuters and shoppers are advised to plan their journey in advance, ensuring they leave sufficient travel time as congestion is likely in the area.
“A build-up of traffic is to be expected in the Shaftesbury Square, Lisburn Road and Donegall Road areas of South Belfast, as well as the M1 and Boucher Road areas both before and after the game.
“We would ask that those driving to the match park with consideration for local residents and businesses, and that supporters are respectful and considerate whilst walking through residential streets convenient to the stadium.”
Police also pointed out the areas around the National Stadium are ‘No Street Drinking’ zones under Belfast City Council by-laws, and these should be complied with at all times.
“We hope that the match is enjoyed by all, and would remind those attending to behave in a manner befitting the reputation of their teams.”
