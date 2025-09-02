Larne’s Killyglen Link Road is to be included in this winter’s gritting schedule, the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) has confirmed.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The announcement follows a long-running campaign by elected representatives on behalf of residents of the area.

The inclusion of the route on the schedule has been welcomed by DUP representatives in the town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a joint statement Cllr Angela Smyth, Cllr Andrew Clarke, Cllr Gregg McKeen, Cllr Paul Reid, Gordon Lyons MLA and Sammy Wilson MP said: "After years of lobbying on behalf of the residents on the Killyglen Link Road, we are delighted to have received confirmation from DfI Roads that the road will be included in this winter’s gritting schedule.

General view of Killyglen Link, Larne. Photo: Google

"This will significantly improve driving conditions and road safety during bad weather. We remain frustrated that DfI Roads have dragged their heels on this issue for a number of years, despite traffic surveys that we requested indicating that the link road met the criteria for inclusion.

"However, we are pleased that the decision has now been taken and the road will be gritted from 2025 onwards.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The DfI explained the decision to include the road was based on traffic surveys.

A spokesperson said: “During times of ice and snow the Department deploys around 300 staff and a fleet of 130 gritters - working round the clock when needed, in very challenging conditions - to salt the 107 routes that make up the 7,000km of the network on the salting schedule.

"The Department receives many requests each year for additions to the winter gritting programme and for this reason, there is a winter service policy in place with clearly defined criteria and an objective assessment process. This ensures that a consistent approach is adopted across the network.

"Traffic volumes are a key element of the gritting criteria. The Department has carried out traffic surveys on the Killyglen Link Road and, following this, we are pleased to confirm that the road will be now added to the gritting schedule for the coming winter.”