Larne: motorists advised traffic signals are all out on key town route

By The Newsroom
Published 19th Jul 2025, 16:48 BST
Motorists are advised the traffic signals are currently all out on Pound Street / The Roddens / Victoria Road, Larne.

The Department for Infrastructure stated: “Drivers are advised to approach with caution and be prepared to stop and give way until we can have these repaired.”

Related topics:Department for InfrastructureLarneDrivers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice