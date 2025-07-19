Larne: motorists advised traffic signals are all out on key town route
Motorists are advised the traffic signals are currently all out on Pound Street / The Roddens / Victoria Road, Larne.
The Department for Infrastructure stated: “Drivers are advised to approach with caution and be prepared to stop and give way until we can have these repaired.”
