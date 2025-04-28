Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Motorists are advised diversions will be in place during two road schemes which commenced in the Larne area on Monday (April 28).

The Department for Infrastructure (DfI) is investing £350,000 in a cliff netting scheme on the A2 Coast Road and £165,000 in carriageway resurfacing on the B100 Ballyrickard Road.

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins said: “This is a substantial investment for the Larne area which will deliver significant safety improvements for road users. The investment demonstrates my commitment to improving our road network, which is vital for connecting our businesses and communities.

"I would like to thank residents, local businesses and commuters for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is carried out.”

General view of A2 Coast Road at the Black Arch. Image: Google

To facilitate the safe delivery of the A2 work, the DfI says it will be necessary to implement a continuous road closure from Monday, April 28, until Friday, May 23.

During the times of the road closure a diversionary route will be signed as follows:

Southbound Diversions via: Branch Road, Old Glenarm Road and Victoria Road;

Northbound Diversion via: Victoria Road, Old Glenarm Road and Branch Road.

General view of the Ballyrickard Road, Larne. Image: Google

The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience, however road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.

Subject to favourable weather conditions the works will be substantially complete by Friday, May 23, while the public will be informed of any change.

Meanwhile, the Ballyrickard Road scheme will extend approximately 570 metres from House No.41 to Mounthill Road Junction.

The DfI says it will be necessary to implement a continuous road closure from Monday, April 28, until Friday, May 16.

During the times of the road closure a diversionary route will be signed as follows:

Ballyrickard Road closure Diversion via: U4046 Raloo Road, U4053 Raloo Road, U4054 Crosshill Road and vice-versa.

While steps have been taken to accommodate local access throughout the scheme, DfI says road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.

The work is expected to be substantially complete by Friday, May 16, with the public informed of any change.

