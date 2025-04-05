Larne road and lane closures to be aware of in the coming week
All closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.
Belfast Road, Larne
There will be a lane closure from Browndod Road to Stewartstown Drive on Thursday, April 10 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.
The closure is required to put road signs into sockets in the middle of the roundabout.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.
Old Glenarm Road, Larne
There will be a road closure from the Croft Road junction to the Branch Road junction on Monday, April 7 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.
The closure is required for NIE overhead line work.; local access will be maintained.
A diversion will operate, with an alternative route via Old Glenarm Road, Croft Road, Cairncastle Road, Coast Road, and Branch Road.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.
Ballyboley Road, Larne
There will be a continuous road closure from Rowan Avenue to Distributor Road until Monday, June 30 at 11:59pm.
The closure is required for realigning and upgrading works to the existing Ballyboley roadway.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Ballyboley Road, Ballyhampton Road, Sandford Avenue, and Oakdene.
Delays of up to five minutes are expected.
The Harbour Highway, Larne
There will be a lane closure from the junction at the roundabout to 200m west of the junction at the roundabout from Saturday, April 12 at 8:00am until Sunday, April 13 at 3:00pm.
The closure is required for M3 training assessments.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.
