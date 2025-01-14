Larne road reopens after burst water main repaired
Motorists are advised the Lower Carncastle Road has now been reopened after repairs to a burst water main.
Earlier on Tuesday (January 14) Trafficwatch NI was advising diversions were in place via The Roddens and Pound Street (07:05).
