Larne road reopens after burst water main repaired

By The Newsroom
Published 14th Jan 2025, 08:10 BST
Updated 14th Jan 2025, 12:42 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Motorists are advised the Lower Carncastle Road has now been reopened after repairs to a burst water main.

Earlier on Tuesday (January 14) Trafficwatch NI was advising diversions were in place via The Roddens and Pound Street (07:05).

Related topics:LarneMotorists

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice