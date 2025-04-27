Larne: road-users warned of potential dangers in the town area and Glynn
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Trafficwatch NI reported on Sunday afternoon that NIE are dealing with a power outage in the Larne area which has resulted in traffic signals in the town being affected.
Road-users are urged to approach all signalised junctions in Larne with caution.
The traffic signals on the A2 Bank Road at Glynn / Carnduff Bridge are also out of action.
Motorists are urged to approach the area with caution and be be prepared to stop and give way as necessary until the signals can be repaired.
Police confirmed a number of traffic lights are not working in the areas between Glynn and Larne.
"Traffic is building, please slow down as you approach these areas,” a spokesperson said.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.