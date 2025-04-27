Larne: road-users warned of potential dangers in the town area and Glynn

By Valerie Martin
Published 27th Apr 2025, 16:20 BST
Road-users in the Larne and Glynn areas are being warned of potential dangers around traffic lights.

Trafficwatch NI reported on Sunday afternoon that NIE are dealing with a power outage in the Larne area which has resulted in traffic signals in the town being affected.

Road-users are urged to approach all signalised junctions in Larne with caution.

The traffic signals on the A2 Bank Road at Glynn / Carnduff Bridge are also out of action.

Road-users are warned that traffic lights in the Larne and Glynn area are out of action. Picture: GoogleRoad-users are warned that traffic lights in the Larne and Glynn area are out of action. Picture: Google
Motorists are urged to approach the area with caution and be be prepared to stop and give way as necessary until the signals can be repaired.

Police confirmed a number of traffic lights are not working in the areas between Glynn and Larne.

"Traffic is building, please slow down as you approach these areas,” a spokesperson said.

