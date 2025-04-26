Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Larne area this week.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Fleet Street, Larne

There will be a continuous one way closure from Olderfleet Road to No.26 Fleet Street from Monday, April 28 at 8:00am until Tuesday, April 29 at 4:30pm.

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Larne area this week. Photo: NI World

The closure is required by NI Water to replace SV.﻿

A diversion will operate, with an alternative route via U4086 Olderfleet Road, A0008 Harbour Highway, A0002 Harbour Highway, U4085 Ramp Road, A0002 Circular Road, U4086 Curran Road, U4086 Coastguard Road, and U4086 Fleet Street.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Shanes Hill Road, Larne

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a lane closure from Shanes Hill Road to Starbog Road from Friday, May 2 at 9:30am until Monday, May 5 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required to assist with the installation of new NIE underground mains cables.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Coast Road, Larne

There will be a continuous road closure from the Upper Waterloo Road junction to the Branch Road junction from Monday, April 28 at 12:00am until Friday, May 23 at 11:00pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The closure is required to carry out rock netting work at Black Arch.﻿

A diversion will operate, with an alternative route via U4106 Victoria Road, C0072 Old Glenarm Road, and U4002 Branch Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Lower Waterloo Road, Larne

There will be a road closure from Old Glenarm Road to Newington Avenue on Monday, April 28 from 8:00am until 3:00pm.

The closure is required to replace a manhole cover and frame; local and emergency access will be maintained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A diversion will operate, with an alternative route via U4090 Newington Avenue, A0002 Glenarm Road, U4106 Victoria Road, and C0072 Old Glenarm Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Portmuck Road, Larne

There will be a road closure from Mullaghboy Road to Browns Bay Road on Wednesday, April 30 from 8:00am until 6:00pm.

The closure is required by BT Openreach to replace pole; local and emergency access will be maintained.

A diversion will operate, with an alternative route via B0150 Mullaghboy Road, B0150 Middle Road, U4068 Middle Road, B0150 Ballystrudder Road, B0090 Low Road, and B0090 Browns Bay Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Lunnon Road, Larne

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a road closure from the Browns Bay Road junction to the Mullaghboy Road junction on Tuesday, April 29 at 9:00am until 5:00pm.

The closure is required for NIE overhead line works; local access will be maintained.

A diversion will operate, with an alternative route via B0090 Browns Bay Road, B0150 Portmuck Road, B0150 Mullaghboy Road, and U4076 Lunnon Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Ballyboley Road, Larne

There will be a continuous road closure from Rowan Avenue to Distributor Road until Monday, June 30 at 11:59pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The closure is required for realigning and upgrading works to the existing Ballyboley roadway.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Ballyboley Road, Ballyhampton Road, Sandford Avenue, and Oakdene.

Delays of up to five minutes are expected.