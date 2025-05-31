Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Larne area this week.

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Castle Hill Road, Larne

There will be a road closure from Deerpark Road to Starbog Road on Monday, June 2 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required by BT Openreach to replace pole; emergency and local access will be maintained.

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via C0070 Starbog Road, A0036 Shanes Hill Road, and U4033 Deerpark Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Shanes Hill Road, Larne

There will be a lane closure from Shanes Hill Road to Starbog Road until Monday, June 23 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required to assist with the installation of new NIE underground mains cables.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Ballyboley Road, Larne

There will be a continuous road closure from Rowan Avenue to Distributor Road until Monday, June 30 at 11:59pm.

The closure is required for realigning and upgrading works to the existing Ballyboley roadway.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Ballyboley Road, Ballyhampton Road, Sandford Avenue, and Oakdene.

Delays of up to five minutes are expected.