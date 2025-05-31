Larne roadworks programmes in the coming week
Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.
Castle Hill Road, Larne
There will be a road closure from Deerpark Road to Starbog Road on Monday, June 2 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.
The closure is required by BT Openreach to replace pole; emergency and local access will be maintained.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via C0070 Starbog Road, A0036 Shanes Hill Road, and U4033 Deerpark Road.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.
Shanes Hill Road, Larne
There will be a lane closure from Shanes Hill Road to Starbog Road until Monday, June 23 at 4:30pm.
The closure is required to assist with the installation of new NIE underground mains cables.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
Ballyboley Road, Larne
There will be a continuous road closure from Rowan Avenue to Distributor Road until Monday, June 30 at 11:59pm.
The closure is required for realigning and upgrading works to the existing Ballyboley roadway.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Ballyboley Road, Ballyhampton Road, Sandford Avenue, and Oakdene.
Delays of up to five minutes are expected.
