Larne roadworks programmes in the coming week

By Helena McManus
Published 13th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST
Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with a roadworks programme taking place in the Larne area this week.

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Ballyboley Road, Larne

There will be a continuous road closure from Rowan Avenue to The Beeches until Tuesday, December 30 at 6:00pm.

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with a roadworks programme taking place in the Larne area this week. Photo: NI Worldplaceholder image
Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with a roadworks programme taking place in the Larne area this week. Photo: NI World

The closure is required for realigning and upgrading works to existing Ballyboley roadway.﻿

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via U4096 Rowan Avenue, U4096 Linden Crescent, and U4096 Oakdene.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Hope Street, Larne

There will be a continuous road closure from the junction with Circular Road to the junction with Curran Road until Monday, September 15 at 6:00pm.

The closure is required for NIE cabling.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via U4086 Hope Street, A0002 Circular Road, U4086 Curran Road, U4086 Glynnview Avenue.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Cairn Grove, Larne

There will be a continuous hard shoulder closure from Britannia Crescent to the dead end until Tuesday, September 30 at 4:00pm.

The closure is required for footway resurfacing in Cairn Grove Blackcave Park.﻿

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Related topics:Larne
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice