Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with a roadworks programme taking place in the Larne area this week.

Ballyboley Road, Larne

There will be a continuous road closure from Rowan Avenue to The Beeches until Tuesday, December 30 at 6:00pm.

The closure is required for realigning and upgrading works to existing Ballyboley roadway.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via U4096 Rowan Avenue, U4096 Linden Crescent, and U4096 Oakdene.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Cairn Grove, Larne

There will be a continuous hard shoulder closure from Britannia Crescent to the dead end until Tuesday, September 30 at 4:00pm.

The closure is required for footway resurfacing in Cairn Grove Blackcave Park.﻿

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.