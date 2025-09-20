Larne roadworks programmes in the coming week
Ballyboley Road, Larne
There will be a continuous road closure from Rowan Avenue to The Beeches until Tuesday, December 30 at 6:00pm.
The closure is required for realigning and upgrading works to existing Ballyboley roadway.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via U4096 Rowan Avenue, U4096 Linden Crescent, and U4096 Oakdene.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.
Cairn Grove, Larne
There will be a continuous hard shoulder closure from Britannia Crescent to the dead end until Tuesday, September 30 at 4:00pm.
The closure is required for footway resurfacing in Cairn Grove Blackcave Park.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.