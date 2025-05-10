Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Larne area this week.

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Shanes Hill Road, Larne

There will be a lane closure from Shanes Hill Road to Starbog Road until Monday, May 12 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required to assist with the installation of new NIE underground mains cables.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Coast Road, Larne

There will be a continuous road closure from the Upper Waterloo Road junction to the Branch Road junction until Friday, May 23 at 11:00pm.

The closure is required to carry out rock netting work at Black Arch.﻿

A diversion will operate, with an alternative route via U4106 Victoria Road, C0072 Old Glenarm Road, and U4002 Branch Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Ballyrickard Road, Larne

There will be a continuous road closure until Sunday, May 18 at 6:00pm.

The closure is required for resurfacing works.﻿

A diversion will operate, with an alternative route via B0100 Ballyrickard Road, U4054 Crosshill Road, U4053 Raloo Road, U3053 Raloo Road, and U4046 Raloo Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Ballyboley Road, Larne

There will be a continuous road closure from Rowan Avenue to Distributor Road until Monday, June 30 at 11:59pm.

The closure is required for realigning and upgrading works to the existing Ballyboley roadway.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Ballyboley Road, Ballyhampton Road, Sandford Avenue, and Oakdene.

Delays of up to five minutes are expected.