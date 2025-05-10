Larne roadworks programmes in the week ahead
Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.
Shanes Hill Road, Larne
There will be a lane closure from Shanes Hill Road to Starbog Road until Monday, May 12 at 4:30pm.
The closure is required to assist with the installation of new NIE underground mains cables.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
Coast Road, Larne
There will be a continuous road closure from the Upper Waterloo Road junction to the Branch Road junction until Friday, May 23 at 11:00pm.
The closure is required to carry out rock netting work at Black Arch.
A diversion will operate, with an alternative route via U4106 Victoria Road, C0072 Old Glenarm Road, and U4002 Branch Road.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.
Ballyrickard Road, Larne
There will be a continuous road closure until Sunday, May 18 at 6:00pm.
The closure is required for resurfacing works.
A diversion will operate, with an alternative route via B0100 Ballyrickard Road, U4054 Crosshill Road, U4053 Raloo Road, U3053 Raloo Road, and U4046 Raloo Road.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.
Ballyboley Road, Larne
There will be a continuous road closure from Rowan Avenue to Distributor Road until Monday, June 30 at 11:59pm.
The closure is required for realigning and upgrading works to the existing Ballyboley roadway.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Ballyboley Road, Ballyhampton Road, Sandford Avenue, and Oakdene.
Delays of up to five minutes are expected.
