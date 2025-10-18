Larne roadworks programmes this week
Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.
Dunluce Street, Larne
There will be a road closure from Upper Cross Street to Bridge Street on Sunday, October 26 from 7:00am until 12:00pm.
The closure is required for a new PMA pressure monitor.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via U4085 Lower Cross Street, U4085 Upper Main Street, U4085 High Street, and U4085 Bridge Street.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.
Coast Road, Larne
There will be a continuous lane closure from house No.320 to 50m beyond Ballygally Coast Road car park until Friday, October 31 at 6:00pm.
The closure is required for footway resurfacing works.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
Ballyboley Road, Larne
There will be a continuous road closure from Rowan Avenue to The Beeches until Tuesday, December 30 at 6:00pm.
The closure is required for realigning and upgrading works to existing Ballyboley roadway.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via U4096 Rowan Avenue, U4096 Linden Crescent, and U4096 Oakdene.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.