Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with number of roadworks programmes taking place on carriageways across the Larne area this week.

All closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Main Street

A lane closure will be in operation from No. 90 Main Street to No.78 Main Street on Sunday, November 17 from 8am – 2pm.

It is due to work by NI Water to repair a gravity sewer.﻿

Traffic controls will be in place with an estimated delay of up to five minutes.

Shanes Hill Road

A lane closure from 660m North West of Upper Ballyboley Road to 3km North West of Upper Ballyboley Road will be in place from Monday, November 11 at 9:30am until Friday, November 15 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required for DAERA tree cutting works with traffic controls to operate. Delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Lower Ballyboley Road

A lane closure from 100m north of No.196 Lower Ballyboley Road to 100m south of No.196 Lower Ballyboley Road will be in place on Thursday, November 14 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

It is due to work being carried out by NI Water for a new PMA pressure monitor.﻿

Traffic controls will be in operation with delays of up to five minutes expected.

Princes Gardens

A lane closure from 20m from the junction of Victoria Road to 40m from the junction of Victoria Road will be in operation on Monday, November 11 from 8:00am until 6:00pm.

The closure is to facilitate work by Phoenix Energy for a new gas connection.﻿

Traffic controls will be in place with delays of up to five minutes expected.

Drumahoe Road

A lane closure from 20m from the junction at Old Mill Heights to 50m from the junction at Old Mill Heights will be in place on Monday, November 11 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is to facilitate work by Phoenix Energy for a new gas connection.﻿

Traffic controls will be in place with delays of up to five minutes expected.

Larne Road

An overnight only lane closure will continue on the Larne Road from Ballybracken Road to Redlands Road until Friday, November 15 at 6am.

The closure is required for gully cleaning on the A8 by the DFI Roads contractor.

Delays of up to five minutes are expected.