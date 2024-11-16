Larne: roadworks to be aware of in the week ahead
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
All closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.
Lower Ballyboley Road, Larne
A lane closure will be in operation at house number 196 until Friday, November 22 at 6pm.
The closure is required for drainage installation by the DFI Roads contractor.
Traffic controls will be in operation, with delays of up to five minutes expected.
Shore Road, Larne
There will be a lane closure from 75m north west of No.57 Shore Road to 75m south east of No.57 Shore Road on Thursday, November 21 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.
The closure is required for Fibrus installation.
Traffic controls will be in operation, with delays of up to five minutes expected.
Kiln Grove, Larne
There will be a lane closure 110m from the junction if Greenland Road to 130m from the junction of Greenland Road on Monday, November 18 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.
It will facilitate work by Phoenix Energy for a new gas connection.
Traffic controls will be in operation, with delays of up to five minutes expected.
Walnut Road, Larne
There will be a lane closure from 70m from the junction of Killyglen Road to 90m from the junction of Killyglen Road on Monday, November 18 from 8:00am until 6:00pm.
The closure is required for a new gas connection by Phoenix Energy.
Traffic controls will be in operation, with delays of up to five minutes expected.
Old Belfast Road, Larne
There will be a lane closure from 50m north east of Willowbank Road to 50m south west of Willowbank Road on Thursday, November 21 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.
Work is being carried out by NI Water to replace/relay/transfer pipework.
Traffic controls will be in operation, with delays of between 5-15 minutes expected.
Drumahoe Road, Larne
There will be a lane closure from 10m from the junction of Old Mill Heights to 30m from the junction of Old Mill Heights on Monday, November 18 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.
Work is being out carried out by Phoenix Energy for a new gas connection.
Traffic controls will be in operation, with delays of up to five minutes expected.
The Roddens, Larne
There will be a lane closure from Upper Cairncastle Road to Greenland Road from Monday, November 18 at 9:30am until Friday, November 22 at 4:30pm.
The closure is required for NI Water desilting work.
Traffic controls will be in operation, with delays of up to five minutes expected.
Cranbourne View, Larne
There will be a lane closure from 80m from the junction of Cranbourne Glen to 100m from the junction of Cranbourne Glen on Monday, November 18 from 8:00am until 6:00pm.
Work is being out carried out by Phoenix Energy for a new gas connection.
Traffic controls will be in operation, with delays of up to five minutes expected.
Casements Brae, Larne
There will be a lane closure from 40m from the junction of Carrickfergus Road to 60m from Carrickfergus Road on Monday, November 18 from 8:00am until 6:00pm.
Work is being out carried out by Phoenix Energy for a new gas connection.
Traffic controls will be in operation, with delays of up to five minutes expected.
Gardenmore Place, Larne
There will be a lane closure from 100m from the junction of Pound Street to 120m from the junction of Pound Street on Monday, November 18 from 8:00am until 6:00pm.
Work is being out carried out by Phoenix Energy for a new gas connection.
Traffic controls will be in operation, with delays of up to five minutes expected.
Wellington Avenue, Larne
There will be a lane closure from the junction of Wellington Parade to 20m from the junction of Wellington Parade on Monday, November 18 from 8:00am until 6:00pm.
Work is being out carried out by Phoenix Energy for a new gas connection.
Traffic controls will be in operation, with delays of up to five minutes expected.
Curran Road, Larne
There will be a lane closure from the junction of Corran Manor to 20m from the junction of Corran Manor on Monday, November 18 from 8:00am until 6:00pm.
Work is being out carried out by Phoenix Energy for a new gas connection.
Traffic controls will be in operation, with delays of up to five minutes expected.
Riverdale, Larne
There will be a lane closure from 20m northwest of the Riverdale junction to 45m southeast of the Riverdale junction on Wednesday, November 20 from 8:00am until 6:00pm.
The closure is required for NIE parking a lorry next to the substation.
Traffic controls will be in operation, with delays of up to five minutes expected.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.