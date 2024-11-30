Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with number of roadworks programmes taking place across the Larne area this week.

All closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Mill Road - Larne

There will be a lane closure outside house number 24 on Tuesday, December 3 from 9:30am until 4:30pm to facilitate duct laying by BT Openreach.

A number of programmes of work will be taking place on carriageways across the Larne area this week. Photo: NI World

Traffic controls will be in operation, with delays of up to five minutes expected.

Owenstown Road - Larne

There will be a lane closure from Browndod Road to Ballysnod Road until Friday, December 6 at 6:00pm.

The closure is required for carriageway drainage by the DFI Roads Contractor.﻿

Traffic controls will be in operation, with delays of up to five minutes expected.

Cranbourne Glen - Larne

There will be a lane closure from 70m from the junction of Cranbourne View to 90m from the junction of Cranbourne View on Monday, December 2 from 8:00am until 4:30pm.

Work is being carried out by Phoenix Energy for a new gas connection.﻿

Traffic controls will be in operation, with delays of up to five minutes expected.

Ballantrae Walk - Larne

There will be a lane closure from 50m from the junction of Cumbrae Heights to 70m from the junction of Cumbrae Heights on Monday, December 2 from 8:00am until 6:00pm.

The closure is required by Phoenix Energy for a new gas connection.﻿

Traffic controls will be in operation, with delays of up to five minutes expected.

Roddens Court - Larne

There will be a lane closure from 130m from The Roddens junction Northbound to 160m from The Roddens junction Northbound on Monday, December 2 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The lane closure is required to facilitate work for Phoenix Energy.﻿

Traffic controls will be in operation, with delays of up to five minutes expected.

Brustin Brae Road - Larne

There will be a lane closure from 50m from the junction with Argyll Avenue to 70m from the junction with Argyll Avenue on Monday, December 2 from 8:00am until 6:00pm.

The closure is required by Phoenix Energy for a new gas connection.﻿

Traffic controls will be in operation, with delays of up to five minutes expected.

Ballylumford Road - Larne

There will be a lane closure from Quarterland Road to Hollow Road on Monday, December 2 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required by BT Openreach for fibre installation for No.89 Ballylumford Road.﻿

Traffic controls will be in operation, with delays of up to five minutes expected.

Coast Road - Larne

There will be a lane closure from 1650m North of the junction with Branch Road to 2050m North of the junction with Branch Road on Friday, December 6 from 9:30am to 4:30pm.

The lane closure is required for NIE overhead line work.﻿

Traffic controls will be in operation, with delays of up to five minutes expected.

Old Belfast Road - Larne

There will be a lane closure from outside number 11 to along line of trench from Monday, December 2 at 9:30am until Friday, December 6 at 4:30pm.

It is required to assist with the installation of new NIE underground mains cables.﻿

Traffic controls will be in operation, with delays of up to five minutes expected.