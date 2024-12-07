Larne: roadworks to be aware of in the week ahead
All closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.
Island Road Lower - Islandmagee
There will be a road closure from Ballystrudder Road to No.1 Island Road Lower on Sunday, December 15 from 8:00am-12:00pm to facilitate works by NI Water.
A diversion will be in operation with an alternative route via Island Road Lower, Larne Road, Slaughterford Road, Islandmagee Road, and Ballystrudder Road; delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
Croft Road - Larne
There will be a lane closure from Millvale to Old Glenarm Road on Wednesday, December 11 from 9:30am-4:30pm.
The closure is required by NIE for new supply excavation.
Traffic controls will be in operation with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
Old Belfast Road - Larne
There will be a lane closure from 75m east of Willowbank Road to 75m west of Willowbank Road on Wednesday, December 11 from 9:30am-3:30pm to facilitate works by NI Water.
Traffic controls will be in operation with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
Ballylumford Road - Larne
There will be a lane closure from the junction of Ferris Bay to Ballylumford Power Station on Wednesday, December 11 from 9:30am-4:30pm to facilitate cabling works by BT Openreach.
Traffic controls will be in operation with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
Uppertown Road - Larne
There will be a road closure from 375m North of the junction with Crosshill Road to 1.3km North of the junction with Crosshill Road on Wednesday, December 11 from 8:00am-6:00pm.
The closure is required by BT Openreach to replace a pole; there will be local and emergency access.
A diversion will be in operation with an alternative route via Crosshill Road, Raloo Road, and Browndod Road; delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
Millvale - Larne
There will be a road closure from the junction with Croft Road to the junction with Old Glenarm Road on Thursday, December 12 from 9:00am-5:00pm.
The closure is to facilitate overhead line work by NIE; there will be access for emergency vehicles.
A diversion will be in operation with an alternative route via Croft Road, Old Glenarm Road, and Millvale; delays of up to 5 minutes expected.