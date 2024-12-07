Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with number of roadworks programmes taking place across the Larne area this week.

All closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Island Road Lower - Islandmagee

There will be a road closure from Ballystrudder Road to No.1 Island Road Lower on Sunday, December 15 from 8:00am-12:00pm to facilitate works by NI Water.

A diversion will be in operation with an alternative route via Island Road Lower, Larne Road, Slaughterford Road, Islandmagee Road, and Ballystrudder Road; delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Croft Road - Larne

There will be a lane closure from Millvale to Old Glenarm Road on Wednesday, December 11 from 9:30am-4:30pm.

The closure is required by NIE for new supply excavation.﻿

Traffic controls will be in operation with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Old Belfast Road - Larne

There will be a lane closure from 75m east of Willowbank Road to 75m west of Willowbank Road on Wednesday, December 11 from 9:30am-3:30pm to facilitate works by NI Water.﻿

Traffic controls will be in operation with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Ballylumford Road - Larne

There will be a lane closure from the junction of Ferris Bay to Ballylumford Power Station on Wednesday, December 11 from 9:30am-4:30pm to facilitate cabling works by BT Openreach.

Traffic controls will be in operation with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Uppertown Road - Larne

There will be a road closure from 375m North of the junction with Crosshill Road to 1.3km North of the junction with Crosshill Road on Wednesday, December 11 from 8:00am-6:00pm.

The closure is required by BT Openreach to replace a pole; there will be local and emergency access.

A diversion will be in operation with an alternative route via Crosshill Road, Raloo Road, and Browndod Road; delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Millvale - Larne

There will be a road closure from the junction with Croft Road to the junction with Old Glenarm Road on Thursday, December 12 from 9:00am-5:00pm.

The closure is to facilitate overhead line work by NIE; there will be access for emergency vehicles.﻿

A diversion will be in operation with an alternative route via Croft Road, Old Glenarm Road, and Millvale; delays of up to 5 minutes expected.