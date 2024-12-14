Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with number of roadworks programmes taking place across the Larne area this week.

All closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Rectory Road - Larne

There will be a lane closure from 150m north of the A2 Junction to the A2 Junction on Tuesday, December 17 from 9:30am-4:30pm.

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with number of roadworks programmes taking place on carriageways across the Larne area this week.

The closure is required for pole repairs.

Traffic controls will be in operation, with delays of up to five minutes expected.

Belfast Road - Larne

There will be a lane closure from the FP McCann Quarry Slip Road to the DFI depo at the roundabout from Monday, December 16 at 9:30am until Friday, December 20 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required to carry out repairs to the wire rope system at various locations in the central reservation.

Traffic controls will be in operation, with delays of up to five minutes expected.

Coast Road - Larne

There will be a lane closure from 30m from the Fleet Street junction southbound to 50m from the Fleet Street junction southbound on Monday, December 16 from 9:30am-4:30pm.

The closure is required to facilitate work by Phoenix Energy.﻿

Traffic controls will be in operation, with delays of up to five minutes expected.

Baylands - Larne

There will be a lane closure from 60m from the Curran Road junction northbound to 80m from the Curran Road junction northbound on Monday, December 16 from 9:30am-4:30pm..

The closure is required to facilitate work by Phoenix Energy.﻿

Traffic controls will be in operation, with delays of up to five minutes expected.

Wellington Avenue - Larne

There will be a lane closure from the Wellington Parade junction eastbound to 10m from the Wellington Parade junction eastbound on Monday, December 16 from 9:30am-4:30pm.

The closure is required to facilitate work by Phoenix Energy.﻿

Traffic controls will be in operation, with delays of up to five minutes expected.

The Woods - Larne

There will be a lane closure from 30m from the junction at No.102 The Woods northbound to 70m from the junction at No.102 The Woods northbound on Monday, December 16 from 9:30am-4:30pm.

The closure is required to facilitate work by Phoenix Energy.﻿

Traffic controls will be in operation, with delays of up to five minutes expected.

Bank Road - Larne

There will be a lane closure from 450m east of the junction with Glynn Road to 600m east of the junction with Glynn Road on Tuesday, December 17 from 9:30am-4:30pm.

The closure required to replace a pole with work being carried out by BT Openreach.

Traffic controls will be in operation, with delays of up to five minutes expected.

Lower Ballyboley Road - Larne

There will be a lane closure from No.191 Lower Ballyboley Road to 200m north east of Lower Ballyboley Road on Thursday, December 19 from 9:30am-4:30pm.

The closure is required for a full service water connection by NI Water.

Traffic controls will be in operation, with delays of up to five minutes expected.

Coast Road - Larne

There will be a lane closure from Grace Avenue to Cairncastle Road on Wednesday, December 18 from 9:30am-4:30pm.

The closure is required for new supply excavation work by NIE.

Traffic controls will be in operation, with delays of up to five minutes expected.

Coast Road - Larne

There will be a lane closure from the junction with Cairncastle Road to the junction with Whin Road on Thursday, December 19 from 9:30am-4:30pm.

The closure is required for NIE overhead line work.﻿

Traffic controls will be in operation, with delays of up to five minutes expected.

Cairncastle Road - Larne

There will be a lane closure from 200m west of the junction with Brustin Lee to the junction with Croft Road on Tuesday, December 17 from 9:30am-4:30pm.

The closure is required for NIE overhead line work.﻿

Traffic controls will be in operation, with delays of up to five minutes expected.