Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with number of roadworks programmes taking place across the Larne area this week.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Station Road, Larne

There will be a road closure from Glynn Road to Circular Road on Sunday, January 19 from 8:00am – 12:00pm.

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with number of roadworks programmes taking place on carriageways across the Larne area this week. Photo: NI World

The closure is required to replace a manhole cover and frame.﻿ There will be access for emergency services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traffic controls will be in operation, with an alternative route via Glynn Road and Circular Road. Delays of 5-15 minutes are expected.

Station Road, Larne

There will be a road closure from Glynn Road to Circular Road on Sunday, January 19 from 9:30am – 4:30pm.

The closure is required to replace a manhole cover and frame.﻿ Local access will be maintained.

Traffic controls will be in operation, with an alternative route via Glynn Road and Circular Road. Delays of 5-15 minutes are expected.

Glenarm Road, Larne

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a lane closure from Landsdowne Crescent to Princes Gardens on Sunday, January 19 from 7:00am until 11:00am.

The closure is required to replace a manhole cover and frame.﻿

Traffic controls will be in operation, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

The Harbour Highway, Larne

There will be a lane closure from the junction of Larne Harbour Roundabout to 200m east of the junction of Larne Harbour Roundabout on Saturday, January 18 from 8:00am until 3:00pm.

The closure is required for M3 Training assessment. with work being carried out by BT Openreach.

There will be estimated delays of up to 5 minutes.