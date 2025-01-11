Larne: roadworks to be aware of in the week ahead

By Helena McManus
Published 11th Jan 2025, 06:00 GMT
Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with number of roadworks programmes taking place across the Larne area this week.

All closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Station Road, Larne

There will be a road closure from Glynn Road to Circular Road on Sunday, January 19 from 8:00am – 12:00pm.

The closure is required to replace a manhole cover and frame.﻿ There will be access for emergency services.

Traffic controls will be in operation, with an alternative route via Glynn Road and Circular Road. Delays of 5-15 minutes are expected.

Station Road, Larne

There will be a road closure from Glynn Road to Circular Road on Sunday, January 19 from 9:30am – 4:30pm.

The closure is required to replace a manhole cover and frame.﻿ Local access will be maintained.

Traffic controls will be in operation, with an alternative route via Glynn Road and Circular Road. Delays of 5-15 minutes are expected.

Glenarm Road, Larne

There will be a lane closure from Landsdowne Crescent to Princes Gardens on Sunday, January 19 from 7:00am until 11:00am.

The closure is required to replace a manhole cover and frame.﻿

Traffic controls will be in operation, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

The Harbour Highway, Larne

There will be a lane closure from the junction of Larne Harbour Roundabout to 200m east of the junction of Larne Harbour Roundabout on Saturday, January 18 from 8:00am until 3:00pm.

The closure is required for M3 Training assessment. with work being carried out by BT Openreach.

There will be estimated delays of up to 5 minutes.

