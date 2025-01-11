Larne: roadworks to be aware of in the week ahead
All closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.
Station Road, Larne
There will be a road closure from Glynn Road to Circular Road on Sunday, January 19 from 8:00am – 12:00pm.
The closure is required to replace a manhole cover and frame. There will be access for emergency services.
Traffic controls will be in operation, with an alternative route via Glynn Road and Circular Road. Delays of 5-15 minutes are expected.
Station Road, Larne
There will be a road closure from Glynn Road to Circular Road on Sunday, January 19 from 9:30am – 4:30pm.
The closure is required to replace a manhole cover and frame. Local access will be maintained.
Traffic controls will be in operation, with an alternative route via Glynn Road and Circular Road. Delays of 5-15 minutes are expected.
Glenarm Road, Larne
There will be a lane closure from Landsdowne Crescent to Princes Gardens on Sunday, January 19 from 7:00am until 11:00am.
The closure is required to replace a manhole cover and frame.
Traffic controls will be in operation, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
The Harbour Highway, Larne
There will be a lane closure from the junction of Larne Harbour Roundabout to 200m east of the junction of Larne Harbour Roundabout on Saturday, January 18 from 8:00am until 3:00pm.
The closure is required for M3 Training assessment. with work being carried out by BT Openreach.
There will be estimated delays of up to 5 minutes.
