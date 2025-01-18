Larne: roadworks to be aware of in the week ahead
All closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.
Lower Ballyboley Road, Larne
There will be a road closure from the junction with Braepark Road to the junction with Lismenary Road on Monday, January 20 from 9:30am until Friday, January 24 at 4:30pm.
The closure is required for laying duct; emergency and local access will be maintained.
A diversion will be in operation with an alternative route via Braepark Road, Collin Road, Trenchill Road, Main Street, and Lower Ballyboley Road.
Delays of between 5-15 minutes are expected.
Braepark Road, Larne
There will be a road closure from the junction with Lower Ballyboley Road to 1.1km west of the junction with Lower Ballyboley Road on Monday, January 20 from 9:30am until Friday, January 24 at 4:30pm.
The closure is required by BT Openreach for laying duct.
A diversion will be in operation with an alternative route via Lower Ballyboley Road, Main Street, Trenchill Road, Collin Road, and Braepark Road.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.
Agnew Street, Larne
There will be a one-way closure from Exchange Road to Main Street on Sunday, January 26 from 8:00am to 4:00pm.
The closure is required to replace a manhole cover and frame.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Exchange Road, Victoria Road, Pound Street, High Street, Bridge Street, Glynn Road, Circular Road, Quay Street, Main Street, and Agnew Street.
Delays of between 5-15 minutes are expected.
