Larne: roadworks to be aware of in the week ahead
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
All closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.
Uppertown Road, Larne
There will be a road closure from 400m north of the junction with Crosshill Road to 1.3km north of the junction with Crosshill Road on Friday, January 31 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.
The closure is required to replace a pole; local access will be maintained.
A diversion will be in operation with a alternative route via Crosshill Road, Raloo Road, and Browndod Road. Delays of up to five minutes are expected.
Main Road, Larne
There will be a lane closure from the junction with Glenburn Road to 75m west of the junction with Glenburn Road on Thursday, January 30 from 9:30am until 1:30pm.
The closure is required to replace a pole with work being carried out by BT Openreach.
Traffic controls will be in operation, with delays of up to five minutes expected.
Coast Road, Larne
There will be a lane closure from Upper Waterloo Road to Branch Road on Wednesday, January 29 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.
The closure is required for BT Openreach fibre installation.
Traffic controls will be in operation, with delays of up to five minutes expected.
The Harbour Highway, Larne
There will be a continuous lane closure from Olderfleet Road to The Harbour Highway from Monday, January 27 at 6:00am until Friday, January 31 at 6:00pm.
The closure is required for 23-015 Corlacky Hill WF - Larne harbour.
Traffic controls will be in operation, with delays of up to five minutes expected.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.