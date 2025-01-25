Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with a number of roadworks programmes taking place across the Larne area this week.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Uppertown Road, Larne

There will be a road closure from 400m north of the junction with Crosshill Road to 1.3km north of the junction with Crosshill Road on Friday, January 31 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with a number of roadworks programmes taking place across the Larne area this week. Photo: NI World

The closure is required to replace a pole; local access will be maintained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A diversion will be in operation with a alternative route via Crosshill Road, Raloo Road, and Browndod Road. Delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Main Road, Larne

There will be a lane closure from the junction with Glenburn Road to 75m west of the junction with Glenburn Road on Thursday, January 30 from 9:30am until 1:30pm.

The closure is required to replace a pole with work being carried out by BT Openreach.

Traffic controls will be in operation, with delays of up to five minutes expected.

Coast Road, Larne

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a lane closure from Upper Waterloo Road to Branch Road on Wednesday, January 29 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required for BT Openreach fibre installation.﻿

Traffic controls will be in operation, with delays of up to five minutes expected.

The Harbour Highway, Larne

There will be a continuous lane closure from Olderfleet Road to The Harbour Highway from Monday, January 27 at 6:00am until Friday, January 31 at 6:00pm.

The closure is required for 23-015 Corlacky Hill WF - Larne harbour.﻿

Traffic controls will be in operation, with delays of up to five minutes expected.