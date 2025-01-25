Larne: roadworks to be aware of in the week ahead

By Helena McManus
Published 25th Jan 2025, 06:00 BST
Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with a number of roadworks programmes taking place across the Larne area this week.

All closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Uppertown Road, Larne

There will be a road closure from 400m north of the junction with Crosshill Road to 1.3km north of the junction with Crosshill Road on Friday, January 31 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with a number of roadworks programmes taking place across the Larne area this week. Photo: NI WorldRoad users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with a number of roadworks programmes taking place across the Larne area this week. Photo: NI World
Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with a number of roadworks programmes taking place across the Larne area this week. Photo: NI World

The closure is required to replace a pole; local access will be maintained.

A diversion will be in operation with a alternative route via Crosshill Road, Raloo Road, and Browndod Road. Delays of up to five minutes are expected.

Main Road, Larne

There will be a lane closure from the junction with Glenburn Road to 75m west of the junction with Glenburn Road on Thursday, January 30 from 9:30am until 1:30pm.

The closure is required to replace a pole with work being carried out by BT Openreach.

Traffic controls will be in operation, with delays of up to five minutes expected.

Coast Road, Larne

There will be a lane closure from Upper Waterloo Road to Branch Road on Wednesday, January 29 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required for BT Openreach fibre installation.﻿

Traffic controls will be in operation, with delays of up to five minutes expected.

The Harbour Highway, Larne

There will be a continuous lane closure from Olderfleet Road to The Harbour Highway from Monday, January 27 at 6:00am until Friday, January 31 at 6:00pm.

The closure is required for 23-015 Corlacky Hill WF - Larne harbour.﻿

Traffic controls will be in operation, with delays of up to five minutes expected.

