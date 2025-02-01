Larne: roadworks to be aware of in the week ahead

By Helena McManus
Published 1st Feb 2025, 06:00 BST
Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with a roadworks programme taking place in the Larne area this week.

Linn Road, Larne

There will be a lane closure from 10m from Green Drive to 10m from Green Drive on Tuesday, February 4 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required to repair a defective lid with the work being carried out by Phoenix Energy.

Traffic controls will be in operation with delays of up to five minutes expected.

