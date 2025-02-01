Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with a roadworks programme taking place in the Larne area this week.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Linn Road, Larne

There will be a lane closure from 10m from Green Drive to 10m from Green Drive on Tuesday, February 4 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required to repair a defective lid with the work being carried out by Phoenix Energy.

Traffic controls will be in operation with delays of up to five minutes expected.