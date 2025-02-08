Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with number of roadworks programmes taking place on carriageways across the Larne area this week.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Shore Road, Larne

There will be a lane closure from 800m south of the Ballylig Road to 100m south of the Ballylig Road on Monday, February 10 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

A number of programmes of work will be taking place on carriageways across the Larne area this week. Photo: NI World

The closure is required for essential vegetation removal near the train line.﻿

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Traffic controls will be in operation with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Larne Road, Carrickfergus

There will be a lane closure from Ballylig Road to Island Road on Tuesday, February 11 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required for BT Openreach fibre installation.﻿

Traffic controls will be in operation with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.