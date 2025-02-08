Larne: roadworks to be aware of in the week ahead
Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.
Shore Road, Larne
There will be a lane closure from 800m south of the Ballylig Road to 100m south of the Ballylig Road on Monday, February 10 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.
The closure is required for essential vegetation removal near the train line.
Traffic controls will be in operation with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
Larne Road, Carrickfergus
There will be a lane closure from Ballylig Road to Island Road on Tuesday, February 11 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.
The closure is required for BT Openreach fibre installation.
Traffic controls will be in operation with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.