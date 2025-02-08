Larne: roadworks to be aware of in the week ahead

By Helena McManus
Published 8th Feb 2025, 06:00 BST
Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with number of roadworks programmes taking place on carriageways across the Larne area this week.

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Shore Road, Larne

There will be a lane closure from 800m south of the Ballylig Road to 100m south of the Ballylig Road on Monday, February 10 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

A number of programmes of work will be taking place on carriageways across the Larne area this week. Photo: NI Worldplaceholder image
The closure is required for essential vegetation removal near the train line.﻿

Traffic controls will be in operation with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Larne Road, Carrickfergus

There will be a lane closure from Ballylig Road to Island Road on Tuesday, February 11 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required for BT Openreach fibre installation.﻿

Traffic controls will be in operation with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

