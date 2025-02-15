Larne: roadworks to be aware of in the week ahead
Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.
Newlands Road, Larne
There will be a a road closure from Craiganee Road to Ballyhone Road on Friday, February 21 from 8:00am until 6:00pm.
The closure is required for meter works; local access will be maintained.
A diversion will operate, with an alternative route via Craiganee Road, Ballywillin Road, Miss Mary's Loanen, and Ballyhone Road. Delays of up to five minutes are expected.
Ballyrickard Road, Larne
There will be a continuous road closure from Mounthill Road Junction to the A8 Junction from Monday, February 17 at 7:30am until Friday, March 21 at 6:00pm.
The closure is required for resurfacing; local and emergency access will be maintained.
A diversion will operate, with an alternative route via Browndod Road, Raloo Road, and Mounthill Road. Delays of up to five minutes are expected.
Curran Road, Larne
There will be a road closure from Circular Road to Glynnview Avenue on Sunday, February 23 from 8:00am until 1:00pm.
The closure is required to replace a manhole cover and frame; local and emergency access will be maintained.
A diversion will operate, with an alternative route via Curran Road, Coastguard Road, Fleet Street, Olderfleet Road, Harbour Highway, Ramp Road, and Circular Road. Delays of up to five minutes are expected.
