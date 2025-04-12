Larne roadworks to be aware of in the week ahead

By Helena McManus
Published 12th Apr 2025, 06:00 BST
Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with number of roadworks programmes taking place on carriageways across the Larne area this week.

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Islandmagee Road, Islandmagee

There will be a road closure from Larne Road to Ballystrudder from Monday, April 14 at 8:00am until Wednesday, April 16 at 6:00pm.

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with number of roadworks programmes taking place on carriageways across the Larne area this week. Photo: NI World
The closure is required for carriageway resurfacing.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via A0002 Larne Road, B0150 Slaughterford Road, U3015 Islandmagee Road, U3141 Ransevyn Drive, B0150 Islandmagee Road, B0150 Ballystrudder.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Ballyboley Road, Larne

There will be a continuous road closure from Rowan Avenue to Distributor Road until Monday, June 30 at 11:59pm.

The closure is required for realigning and upgrading works to the existing Ballyboley roadway.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Ballyboley Road, Ballyhampton Road, Sandford Avenue, and Oakdene.

Delays of up to five minutes are expected.

