Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with number of roadworks programmes taking place on carriageways across the Larne area this week.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Islandmagee Road, Islandmagee

There will be a road closure from Larne Road to Ballystrudder from Monday, April 14 at 8:00am until Wednesday, April 16 at 6:00pm.

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with number of roadworks programmes taking place on carriageways across the Larne area this week. Photo: NI World

The closure is required for carriageway resurfacing.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via A0002 Larne Road, B0150 Slaughterford Road, U3015 Islandmagee Road, U3141 Ransevyn Drive, B0150 Islandmagee Road, B0150 Ballystrudder.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Ballyboley Road, Larne

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be a continuous road closure from Rowan Avenue to Distributor Road until Monday, June 30 at 11:59pm.

The closure is required for realigning and upgrading works to the existing Ballyboley roadway.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Ballyboley Road, Ballyhampton Road, Sandford Avenue, and Oakdene.

Delays of up to five minutes are expected.