Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Larne area this week.

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Uppertown Road, Larne

There will be a road closure from Crosshill Road to Browndod Road on Wednesday, May 21 from 8:00am until 1:00pm.

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Larne area this week. Photo: NI World

The closure is required to replace poles; emergency and local access will be maintained.

A diversion will operate, with an alternative route via U4052 Uppertown Road, C0073 Browndod Road, U4053 Raloo Road, U3053 Raloo Road, and U4054 Crosshill Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

There will be a road closure from Browndod Road to Crosshill Road on Thursday, May 22 from 8:00am until 1:00pm.

The closure is required to replace poles; emergency and local access will be maintained.

A diversion will operate, with an alternative route via U4052 Uppertown Road, U4054 Crosshill Road, U4053 Raloo Road, U3053 Raloo Road, and C0073 Browndod Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Coast Road, Larne

There will be a continuous road closure from the Upper Waterloo Road junction to the Branch Road junction until Friday, May 23 at 11:00pm.

The closure is required to carry out rock netting work at Black Arch.﻿

A diversion will operate, with an alternative route via U4106 Victoria Road, C0072 Old Glenarm Road, and U4002 Branch Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Ballyboley Road, Larne

There will be a continuous road closure from Rowan Avenue to Distributor Road until Monday, June 30 at 11:59pm.

The closure is required for realigning and upgrading works to the existing Ballyboley roadway.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Ballyboley Road, Ballyhampton Road, Sandford Avenue, and Oakdene.

Delays of up to five minutes are expected.