Larne roadworks to be aware of in the week ahead
Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.
Uppertown Road, Larne
There will be a road closure from Crosshill Road to Browndod Road on Wednesday, May 21 from 8:00am until 1:00pm.
The closure is required to replace poles; emergency and local access will be maintained.
A diversion will operate, with an alternative route via U4052 Uppertown Road, C0073 Browndod Road, U4053 Raloo Road, U3053 Raloo Road, and U4054 Crosshill Road.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.
Uppertown Road, Larne
There will be a road closure from Browndod Road to Crosshill Road on Thursday, May 22 from 8:00am until 1:00pm.
The closure is required to replace poles; emergency and local access will be maintained.
A diversion will operate, with an alternative route via U4052 Uppertown Road, U4054 Crosshill Road, U4053 Raloo Road, U3053 Raloo Road, and C0073 Browndod Road.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.
Coast Road, Larne
There will be a continuous road closure from the Upper Waterloo Road junction to the Branch Road junction until Friday, May 23 at 11:00pm.
The closure is required to carry out rock netting work at Black Arch.
A diversion will operate, with an alternative route via U4106 Victoria Road, C0072 Old Glenarm Road, and U4002 Branch Road.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.
Ballyboley Road, Larne
There will be a continuous road closure from Rowan Avenue to Distributor Road until Monday, June 30 at 11:59pm.
The closure is required for realigning and upgrading works to the existing Ballyboley roadway.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Ballyboley Road, Ballyhampton Road, Sandford Avenue, and Oakdene.
Delays of up to five minutes are expected.