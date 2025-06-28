Larne roadworks to be aware of this week
Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.
The Harbour Highway, Larne
There will be a lane closure from the Larne Harbour roundabout to the Harbour Highway roundabout from Monday, June 30 at 9:30am until Friday, July 4 at 4:30pm.
The closure is required for road sign installation.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.
Ballyboley Road, Larne
There will be a continuous road closure from Rowan Avenue to Distributor Road until Monday, June 30 at 11:59pm.
The closure is required for realigning and upgrading works to the existing Ballyboley roadway.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Ballyboley Road, Ballyhampton Road, Sandford Avenue, and Oakdene.
Delays of up to five minutes are expected.
