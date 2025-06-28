Larne roadworks to be aware of this week

By Helena McManus
Published 28th Jun 2025, 06:00 BST
Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Larne area this week.

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

The Harbour Highway, Larne

There will be a lane closure from the Larne Harbour roundabout to the Harbour Highway roundabout from Monday, June 30 at 9:30am until Friday, July 4 at 4:30pm.

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Larne area this week. Photo: NI World

The closure is required for road sign installation.﻿

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Ballyboley Road, Larne

There will be a continuous road closure from Rowan Avenue to Distributor Road until Monday, June 30 at 11:59pm.

The closure is required for realigning and upgrading works to the existing Ballyboley roadway.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Ballyboley Road, Ballyhampton Road, Sandford Avenue, and Oakdene.

Delays of up to five minutes are expected.

