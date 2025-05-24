Larne roadworks: upcoming lane and road closures in the area
Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.
The Harbour Highway, Larne
There will be a lane closure from the Larne Harbour Roundabout to Ballyrickard Roundabout from Monday, May 26 at 9:30am until Wednesday, May 28 at 4:30pm.
The closure is required for carriageway patching.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.
Coast Road, Larne
There will be a continuous road closure from Branch Road to Waterloo Road until Friday, May 30 at 6:00pm.
The closure is required to carry out rock netting works.
A diversion will operate, with an alternative route via A0002 Glenarm Road, U4106 Victoria Road, C0072 Old Glenarm Road, and U4002 Branch Road.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.
Coast Road, Larne
There will be a lane closure from Branch Road to 100m west of Branch Road on Wednesday, May 28 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.
The closure is required to replace a manhole cover and frame.
Traffic controls will operate, with delays of between 5-15 minutes expected.
Slemish Drive, Larne
There will be a road closure from Moyle Gardens to Blackcave Gardens on Friday, May 30 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.
The closure is required for separation of supply; emergency and local access will be maintained.
A diversion will operate, with an alternative route via U4090 Slemish Drive, U4090 Ferris Avenue, and U4090 Moyle Parade.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.
Lower Waterloo Road, Larne
There will be a road closure from Newington Avenue to Old Glenarm Road on Tuesday, May 27 from 8:00am until 3:00pm.
The closure is required to replace a manhole cover and frame; emergency and local access will be maintained.
A diversion will operate, with an alternative route via U4090 Newington Avenue, A0002 Glenarm Road, U4106 Victoria Road, and C0072 Old Glenarm Road.
Delays of between 5-15 minutes are expected.
Main Street, Larne
There will be a road closure from Quay Street to Broadway on Sunday, June 1 from 7:00am until 12:00pm.
The closure is required to repair a gravity sewer.
A diversion will operate, with an alternative route via U4085 Main Street, U4085 Agnew Street, U4106 Victoria Road, U4105 Victoria Road, U4105 Pound Street, U4085 High Street, and U4085 Upper Main Street.
Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.
Ballyboley Road, Larne
There will be a continuous road closure from Rowan Avenue to Distributor Road until Monday, June 30 at 11:59pm.
The closure is required for realigning and upgrading works to the existing Ballyboley roadway.
A diversion will operate with an alternative route via Ballyboley Road, Ballyhampton Road, Sandford Avenue, and Oakdene.
Delays of up to five minutes are expected.
