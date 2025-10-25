Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Larne area this week.

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Coast Road, Larne

There will be a road closure from Cairndhu Golf Club Entrance to house no. 328 Coast Road from Monday, October 27 at 8:30am until Friday, November 28 at 4:30pm.

Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Larne area this week. Photo: NI World

The closure is required for resurfacing works.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via (Diversion 1) U4002 Branch Road, C0072 Old Glenarm Road, U4022 Croft Road, U4021

Croft Road, B0148 Ballymullock Road, B0148 Brustin Brae Road, and B0148 Drumnagreagh Road or (Diversion 2) B0148 Drumnagreagh Road, B0148 Brustin Brae Road, B0148 Ballymullock Road, B0148 Drumahoe Road.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Glenarm Road, Larne

There will be a lane closure from Coast Road to Princes Gardens on Friday, October 31 from 5:00pm until 8:30pm.

The closure is required for No Waiting cones only.﻿

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.

Coast Road, Larne

There will be a continuous lane closure from house no.320 to 50m beyond Ballygally Coast Road car park until Friday, October 31 at 6:00pm.

The closure is required for footway resurfacing works.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Ballyboley Road, Larne

There will be a continuous road closure from Rowan Avenue to The Beeches until Tuesday, December 30 at 6:00pm.

The closure is required for realigning and upgrading works to existing Ballyboley roadway.﻿

A diversion will operate with an alternative route via U4096 Rowan Avenue, U4096 Linden Crescent, and U4096 Oakdene.

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.