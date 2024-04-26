Larne traffic advice ahead of football match, concert and band parade

Police have issued traffic advice for road users ahead of three big events in Larne on Saturday, April 27.
By The Newsroom
Published 26th Apr 2024, 18:03 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Motorists are warned to expect traffic disruption in the town area from around 4.00pm until 10.00pm.

A police spokesperson said: “Larne Music Festival are holding their gala concert at 7pm in First Larne Presbyterian Church hall. At 7.30pm there is a band parade starting from Larne Market Yard, near Inver, going through the town centre, and finishing near Boyne Square.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Enjoy a snapshot of Northern Ireland World direct to your inbox by signing up for our newsletter

A band parade will be leaving from Larne Market Yard at 7.30pm on Saturday, April 26. Pic by GoogleA band parade will be leaving from Larne Market Yard at 7.30pm on Saturday, April 26. Pic by Google
A band parade will be leaving from Larne Market Yard at 7.30pm on Saturday, April 26. Pic by Google

"Larne FC are hosting Coleraine FC in their final game of the season, at Inver Park, kick off is 17.30. There are rumours that there might be a bit of a party at full time.

“There will be police on duty to assist traffic flow, please follow directions, consider arriving early, parking a bit further out and walking to your destination.

“Tomorrow we want everyone to enjoy whatever event you are attending, please be patient with each other (and us) and have a good evening.”

Related topics:LarnePoliceMotoristsLarne FC

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.