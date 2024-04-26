Larne traffic advice ahead of football match, concert and band parade
Motorists are warned to expect traffic disruption in the town area from around 4.00pm until 10.00pm.
A police spokesperson said: “Larne Music Festival are holding their gala concert at 7pm in First Larne Presbyterian Church hall. At 7.30pm there is a band parade starting from Larne Market Yard, near Inver, going through the town centre, and finishing near Boyne Square.
"Larne FC are hosting Coleraine FC in their final game of the season, at Inver Park, kick off is 17.30. There are rumours that there might be a bit of a party at full time.
“There will be police on duty to assist traffic flow, please follow directions, consider arriving early, parking a bit further out and walking to your destination.
“Tomorrow we want everyone to enjoy whatever event you are attending, please be patient with each other (and us) and have a good evening.”
