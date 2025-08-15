Planning permission has been granted by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council for an upgrade to vehicular access and car parking at St Anthony’s Primary School, in Larne.

Vehicular entrance to the primary school and St Anthony’s Nursery School is at Fairway in the Antiville estate. The car park is an area of land between the schools.

The car park has an “unfinished loose stone/gravel surface and no formal markings”. It appears to serve the primary school and nursery school, the planning report said.

“The application is for the resurfacing of the existing car park and an upgraded vehicular access”, the report stated.

Entrance to St Anthony’s Primary School and St Anthony’s Nursery School at Fairway. Pic: Google

There were no objections to the proposal from Department for Infrastructure Roads and no objections have been received by planners in respect of the application from the community.

The report also said: “The application seeks to resurface an existing car park serving a primary and nursery school. The car park is established and of a rough gravel finish and the application simply seeks to resurface.

“It is not likely to significantly contribute to an increase in traffic congestion given that the school, nursery and car park are already in place. The spaces being formalised with markings may allow for a small number of additional cars but it is not considered that this will be a significant increase.

“The design and lay-out will be of a high quality layout/design and will increase accessibility and therefore safety. Provision has been made for security and the direct and safe access of pedestrians and cyclists within the site, with pedestrian walk ways proposed into the car park and which access the school.

“Provision has been made for two disabled parking spaces in an accessible location. Due to the nature of the proposal, the visual impact of the development will be limited. It will upgrade the existing car park to a higher standard in terms of safety, access and movement within the site.”

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter