Larne-Whitehead: rail line closures for embankment strengthening and tree management work
Bus substitutions will be in place during the engineering work on Saturday, March 8 and Sunday, March 9.
To facilitate the work there will be a reduction in car parking spaces at the Whitehead Park and Ride. To maximise the line closure, tree management will also be undertaken.
John Glass, Translink’s director of infrastructure and projects said: “While the vast majority of the project works are usually undertaken at night, these line closures are essential to complete the work efficiently and safely. They will also enable us to reduce any long term passenger disruption.
“We have carefully planned theses closures to minimise the overall impact on the majority of our passengers”.
Normal train timetables will operate between Belfast and Whitehead.
The bus substitutions will pick up at bus stops nearest the train station – some of these may be on the main road. Bus substitution times may differ from scheduled train departure times and Translink advises passengers to check their journey before they travel using their website or the Journey Planner, or phone Translink’s contact centre on 02890 666630.
In a statement, the transport company added: “We would advise passengers with accessibility requirements to contact us at least 24 hours in advance of travel so that we can ensure the bus substitution service can best accommodate their needs.”