Larne’s Old Glenarm Road reopens after earlier incident
Police are advising motorists the Old Glenarm Road, Larne, has now re opened.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Earlier this evening (Sunday, April 21), the PSNI said due to an “ongoing incident” the old road was closed from the Croft Road until approximately half a mile before the Branch Road.
In an update, police added: "Thank you for your assistance and patience with this matter.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.