Last Saturday 2024: traffic advice issued to motorists ahead of Mid and East Antrim parades
Motorists are advised to expect traffic disruption due to Royal Black Preceptory parades which will be taking place across Mid and East Antrim this Saturday, August 31.
In a statement, the PSNI said: “The main parade will be held in Ballymena, beginning at approximately 10am with the conclusion expected at around 7pm.
"Diversions will be in place but motorists are advised to find alternative routes for their journeys.
"Local diversions will be in place throughout the rest of the district to allow for any delays.”
