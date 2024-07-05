Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Westlink in Belfast has reopened to traffic following a traffic collision on Friday afternoon.

Trafficwatch NI reported at 2.55pm on Friday that emergency services are at the scene of the crash.

"The A12 Westlink is now closed heading towards York Street - traffic being diverted off at the Grosvenor Road off-slip.”

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...