Latest update as Westlink in Belfast closed following traffic collision
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Westlink in Belfast has reopened to traffic following a traffic collision on Friday afternoon.
Trafficwatch NI reported at 2.55pm on Friday that emergency services are at the scene of the crash.
"The A12 Westlink is now closed heading towards York Street - traffic being diverted off at the Grosvenor Road off-slip.”
In an update it has been reported the Westlink has reopened but was down to two lanes.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.