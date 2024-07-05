Latest update as Westlink in Belfast closed following traffic collision

By Valerie Martin
Published 5th Jul 2024, 15:06 BST
Updated 5th Jul 2024, 15:47 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The Westlink in Belfast has reopened to traffic following a traffic collision on Friday afternoon.

Trafficwatch NI reported at 2.55pm on Friday that emergency services are at the scene of the crash.

"The A12 Westlink is now closed heading towards York Street - traffic being diverted off at the Grosvenor Road off-slip.”

In an update it has been reported the Westlink has reopened but was down to two lanes.

Related topics:Westlink

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.