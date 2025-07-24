'Leave the road racing to the professionals' say PSNI ahead of Armoy Road Races

By The Newsroom
Published 24th Jul 2025, 14:39 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2025, 14:40 BST
The PSNI have advised motorists to be aware of traffic and travel diversions due to this weekend’s Armoy Road Races and leave the racing to the professionals.

Roads in and around Armoy will be closed from 10am until 9.30pm on Friday (July 25), as practice sessions take place ahead of the main racing on Saturday.

Roads will then be closed from 9am sharp on Saturday morning (July 26) until approximately 7.30pm in the evening or when the racing finishes.

The movement of traffic will be slow on both days, with diversions in place for those not attending the racing.

Police are advising road users to expect traffic delays in Armoy this Friday 25th and Saturday 26th July, as the Armoy Road Races take place. CREDIT PACEMAKER
Police are advising road users to expect traffic delays in Armoy this Friday 25th and Saturday 26th July, as the Armoy Road Races take place. CREDIT PACEMAKER

Local officers will be on the ground to assist but anyone not planning to spectate is asked to please use an alternative route to avoid any congestion.

Police would also like remind the public to leave the racing to the professionals and to not attempt to copy the racing speeds.

"Please get here safely,” said a PSNI statement.

