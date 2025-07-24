The PSNI have advised motorists to be aware of traffic and travel diversions due to this weekend’s Armoy Road Races and leave the racing to the professionals.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Roads in and around Armoy will be closed from 10am until 9.30pm on Friday (July 25), as practice sessions take place ahead of the main racing on Saturday.

Roads will then be closed from 9am sharp on Saturday morning (July 26) until approximately 7.30pm in the evening or when the racing finishes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The movement of traffic will be slow on both days, with diversions in place for those not attending the racing.

Police are advising road users to expect traffic delays in Armoy this Friday 25th and Saturday 26th July, as the Armoy Road Races take place. CREDIT PACEMAKER

Local officers will be on the ground to assist but anyone not planning to spectate is asked to please use an alternative route to avoid any congestion.

Police would also like remind the public to leave the racing to the professionals and to not attempt to copy the racing speeds.

"Please get here safely,” said a PSNI statement.