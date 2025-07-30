Around 1,800 people are expected to attend an evening band parade in Limavady on Friday (August 1).

Hosted by Ballynarrig Pride of Orange Limavady, the parade featuring 35 bands, is due to draw 1,200 participants and 600 spectators, according to the Parades Commission.

Police are advising motorists of potential delays during the event. Roads in and around the town will be closed between 7pm and 10pm to facilitate both participants and spectators. The main parade will begin at 8:30pm on Mill place, before moving onto Ballyclose Street - Alexander Road - Main Street - Connell Street - Irish Green Street - Catherine Street - Linenhall Street - Main Street and finish on Mill Place at approximately 11pm.

A smaller parade will take place at 7:30pm from Ballyquin Road, before moving onto Irish Green Street - Catherine Street - Linenhall Street – Main Street and finish at Mill Place at 8pm.

In a statement, the PSNI added: “Officers will be on the ground in the areas mentioned to accommodate the flow of traffic and to assist with diversions.

"However, to avoid potential delays if you do not plan on attending, please seek an alternative route for your journey if possible.”