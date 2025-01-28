Limavady: road reopens after earlier traffic collision

Motorists are advised Broad Road in Limavady has now re-opened following an earlier two-vehicle collision.

The road had been closed in both directions after the collision near the junction with Ringsend Road and diversions were in place.

