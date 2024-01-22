Limavady road still closed due to Storm Isha, as police urge motorists to use caution
and live on Freeview channel 276
On Monday morning (January 22), the PSNI advised road users that the Seacoast Road, Limavady, is currently closed to traffic due to fallen trees in the area causing an obstruction this morning. "Please seek an alternative route for your journey at this time and avoid the area,” they said in a statement.
Police also remain at the scene of a serious road traffic collision in the Broad Road area of Limavady this morning, and local diversions are in place.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Road users are advised the Ballyquinn Road, just outside Dungiven, is currently closed to traffic due to fallen trees in the area causing an obstruction this morning.
The PSNI said: “Please seek an alternative route for your journey at this time. Local diversions are in place.”
Meanwhile, the Ballymoney area of the Borough witnessed many roads being blocked by fallen trees.
Police are also urging the public to report non-emergencies online or by 101.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Chief Superintendent Davy Beck said “The extreme weather is putting significant pressure on the 999 system. Northern Ireland’s emergency services are currently responding to a significant number of fallen trees, power outages and other calls for assistance.
“I urge people to report non-emergencies online at https://www.psni.police.uk/report or via 101 and only use 999 in the case of an emergency. Also please only travel if your journey is absolutely necessary, exercise caution and be prepared for obstructions. Visit trafficwatchni.com/twni/index for the latest updates.”