In the aftermath of Storm Isha, the PSNI have urged motorists to exercise caution on the roads around the Causeway Coast and Glens area.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On Monday morning (January 22), the PSNI advised road users that the Seacoast Road, Limavady, is currently closed to traffic due to fallen trees in the area causing an obstruction this morning. "Please seek an alternative route for your journey at this time and avoid the area,” they said in a statement.

Police also remain at the scene of a serious road traffic collision in the Broad Road area of Limavady this morning, and local diversions are in place.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Road users are advised the Ballyquinn Road, just outside Dungiven, is currently closed to traffic due to fallen trees in the area causing an obstruction this morning.

PSNI urge caution on roads in aftermath of Storm Isha. Credit NI World

The PSNI said: “Please seek an alternative route for your journey at this time. Local diversions are in place.”

Meanwhile, the Ballymoney area of the Borough witnessed many roads being blocked by fallen trees.

Police are also urging the public to report non-emergencies online or by 101.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chief Superintendent Davy Beck said “The extreme weather is putting significant pressure on the 999 system. Northern Ireland’s emergency services are currently responding to a significant number of fallen trees, power outages and other calls for assistance.