Lisburn and Hillsborough roadworks to be aware of in the week ahead

By Valerie Martin
Published 16th Nov 2024, 15:59 GMT
Updated 16th Nov 2024, 16:45 GMT
A number of roadworks will be taking place in the Lisburn and surrounding areas throughout the week ahead.

Magherageery Road, Royal Hillsborough

From A1 Hillsborough Road, Lisburn to Junction 8, Blaris eastbound roundabout (Park & Ride).

Alternating lanes 1 and 2 closure required for routine maintenance - gully cleaning / sweeping / grass cutting.

A number of roadworks are taking place in the week ahead. Picture: Matthew Ashmore / stock. adobeA number of roadworks are taking place in the week ahead. Picture: Matthew Ashmore / stock. adobe
A number of roadworks are taking place in the week ahead. Picture: Matthew Ashmore / stock. adobe

Closure is to operate overnight only.

Traffic control to operate, delays expected.

Work is being carried out by DFI Roads - PPP unit.

Estimated delay: up to five minutes.

McKinstry Road, Derriaghy

From Wilmar Road /McKinstry Road Junction to Stewartstown Road / McKinstry Road junction

Lane closure required for road widening - junction improvement works.

The closure is to operate continuously and a traffic control will operate, with delays expected.

Work is being carried out by DFI Roads.

Estimated delay: up to five minutes.

Park Lane, Hillsborough

From Dromore Road to Park Street.

Road closure for new building site.

Closure is to operate continuously.

Diversion to operate, delays expected.

Alternative route via The Square, Dromore Road, Park Street, Park Lane.

Estimated delay: up to five minutes.

