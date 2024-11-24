Lisburn and Hillsborough roadworks to be aware of in the week ahead
Magherageery Road, Royal Hillsborough
From A1 Hillsborough Road, Lisburn to Junction 8, Blaris eastbound roundabout (Park & Ride).
Alternating lanes 1 and 2 closure required for routine maintenance - gully cleaning / sweeping / grass cutting.
Closure is to operate overnight only.
Traffic control to operate, delays expected.
Work is being carried out by DFI Roads - PPP unit.
Estimated delay: up to five minutes.
McKinstry Road, Derriaghy
From Wilmar Road /McKinstry Road Junction to Stewartstown Road / McKinstry Road junction
Lane closure required for road widening - junction improvement works.
The closure is to operate continuously and a traffic control will operate, with delays expected.
Work is being carried out by DFI Roads.
Estimated delay: up to five minutes.
Park Lane, Hillsborough
From Dromore Road to Park Street.
Road closure for new building site.
Closure is to operate continuously.
Diversion to operate, delays expected.
Alternative route via The Square, Dromore Road, Park Street, Park Lane.
Estimated delay: up to five minutes.
