Lisburn: Hillhall Road weekend closure with diversions in place
Road users are being advised that a section of the Hillhall Road in Lisburn will be closed this weekend.
The road will be sealed off from the Drumbeg Road to Carsons Lane, from 7am on Saturday, September 7 to 7pm on Sunday 8 to facilitate resurfacing work.
Diversions will be in place and motorists are advised to expect delays as a result.
Trafficwatch NI suggests this alternative route: via Drumbeg Road, Upper Malone Road, Ballyskeagh Road, Church Hill, Lambeg Road, Bells Lane, Queensway, Belfast Road, Seymour Street, Queens Road, Sloan Street, Saintfield Road, Largymore Drive, Hillhall Road.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.