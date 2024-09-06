Road users are being advised that a section of the Hillhall Road in Lisburn will be closed this weekend.

The road will be sealed off from the Drumbeg Road to Carsons Lane, from 7am on Saturday, September 7 to 7pm on Sunday 8 to facilitate resurfacing work.

Diversions will be in place and motorists are advised to expect delays as a result.

Trafficwatch NI suggests this alternative route: via Drumbeg Road, Upper Malone Road, Ballyskeagh Road, Church Hill, Lambeg Road, Bells Lane, Queensway, Belfast Road, Seymour Street, Queens Road, Sloan Street, Saintfield Road, Largymore Drive, Hillhall Road.