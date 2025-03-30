Lisburn: Lambeg Road closed following traffic collision
The Lambeg Road in Lisburn has been closed in both directions due to a road traffic collision.
Police said diversions are in place at the junctions with Bells Lane and River Road.
Motorists are asked to seek alternative routes for their journey.
