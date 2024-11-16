Lisburn: motorists warned of three-vehicle collision on A1
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Motorists in the Lisburn area are being advised of a three-vehicle on the A1.
Trafficwatch NI reported at 12.45pm on Saturday that a crash had happened ‘on the A1 Hillsborough Road roundabout on the northbound lane on the Lisburn side of the roundabout’.
Road users are urged to take extra care in the area.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.