Lisburn motorists warned of traffic light failures
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Road-users in the Lisburn area are warned that a number of traffic signals are currently out of action in the city centre.
Trafficwatch NI reported at 8.55am on Tuesday that a power failure had caused the problem with traffic signals being out in various places, including Queens Road at the Civic Centre.
Motorists are urged to approach signals with extra care and be prepared to stop and give way until the issue is resolved.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.