Motorists in Lisburn are being warned of a potential danger on a busy road in the city.

Trafficwatch NI reported shortly after 1.30pm on Sunday that the pedestrian crossing signals on Prince William Road at the fire station are currently all out of action.

Motorists are urged to slow down, approach the area with caution and be prepared to stop and give way until engineers can attend.