Police are currently at the scene of a traffic collision in the Saintfield Road area of Lisburn, close to the junction with Comber Road.

In a statement, the PSNI added: “Road closures are in place. Please avoid the area and seek alternative routes for your journey.”

There are not further details at this stage.