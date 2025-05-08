Lisburn: police at scene of traffic collision in Saintfield Road area

By The Newsroom
Published 8th May 2025, 13:15 BST
Police are currently at the scene of a traffic collision in the Saintfield Road area of Lisburn, close to the junction with Comber Road.

In a statement, the PSNI added: “Road closures are in place. Please avoid the area and seek alternative routes for your journey.”

There are not further details at this stage.

