Lisburn: police update after bus collides with a tree

By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 30th Jan 2025, 17:28 BST
Updated 30th Jan 2025, 21:33 BST
Police are advising motorists the Glenavy Road, Lisburn, between the junction of School Lane and Whinney Road, is likely to remain closed until Friday (January 30).

The closure follows a collision earlier on Thursday (January 30) involving a bus.

In a statement, the PSNI said: “Please seek an alternative route for your journey.”

