Lisburn: police update after bus collides with a tree
Police are advising motorists the Glenavy Road, Lisburn, between the junction of School Lane and Whinney Road, is likely to remain closed until Friday (January 30).
The closure follows a collision earlier on Thursday (January 30) involving a bus.
In a statement, the PSNI said: “Please seek an alternative route for your journey.”