Police have cordoned off an area around Bridge Street in Lisburn after a suspected piece of historic munition was found this afternoon (Sunday, February 19).

Pedestrians and motorists are asked to avoid the area while examinations of the item are carried out.

Inspector Haughey said: “Cordons are currently in place and we are working to clear the area at this time.

" I appreciate this will cause some disruption for those impacted, however keeping people safe is paramount and we will not take any risks. An update will be provided in due course.”